KFC Yum! Center hosts youth basketball camp with UofL stars Peyton Siva, Mykasa Robinson

Louisville prepares to host NCAA Regional
KFC Yum! Center is bringing in children to participate in two basketball camps run by former University of Louisville players.(tcw-wave)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - KFC Yum! Center is bringing in children to participate in two basketball camps run by former University of Louisville players.

The KFC Yum! Center Basketball Camp runs on June 17 and June 18 through a sponsorship with Norton Sports Health, according to a release.

Kids from eight to 14-year-old will receive instruction from former UofL basketball players Peyton Siva and Mykasa Robinson, learning skills on the court as well as life skills, mindfulness and more.

Several other guest speakers from the community are also scheduled to speak with attendees of the camp.

Saturday and Sunday’s camps run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Registration for the camp is full and additional campers cannot be accommodated.

