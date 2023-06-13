LMPD investigating shooting in Smoketown neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are searching for the persons involved in an early afternoon shooting in Louisville’s Smoketown neighborhood.

The shooting was reported around 1:15 p.m. in the area of S. Clay and E. Lampton streets. Officers found a man wounded and began treating him while awaiting EMS.

The victim, who police say was conscious and alert, was taken to UofL Hospital. Because his injuries are believed to non-life threatening, the investigation will be handled by the LMPD Non-Fatal Shooting Unit.

Louisville Metro police believe this crashed, overturned car is involved in the June 13, 2023 shooting near Clay and Lampton Streets. (Source: Josh Whitney, WAVE News)

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the LMPD anonymous Crime Trip Line at 502-574-LMPD. Tips can also be made online by using the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

While covering this story WAVE News spotted a car that had crashed and overturned near the intersection. A LMPD spokesperson said detectives believe the crashed car is associated with the shooting but are working to determine how it’s involved.

