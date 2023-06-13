Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD investigating shooting in Smoketown neighborhood


Louisville Metro police investing the June 13, 2023 shooting near Clay and Lampton Streets.(Source: Josh Whitney, WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are searching for the persons involved in an early afternoon shooting in Louisville’s Smoketown neighborhood.

The shooting was reported around 1:15 p.m. in the area of S. Clay and E. Lampton streets. Officers found a man wounded and began treating him while awaiting EMS.

The victim, who police say was conscious and alert, was taken to UofL Hospital. Because his injuries are believed to non-life threatening, the investigation will be handled by the LMPD Non-Fatal Shooting Unit.

Louisville Metro police believe this crashed, overturned car is involved in the June 13, 2023...
Louisville Metro police believe this crashed, overturned car is involved in the June 13, 2023 shooting near Clay and Lampton Streets.(Source: Josh Whitney, WAVE News)

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the LMPD anonymous Crime Trip Line at 502-574-LMPD. Tips can also be made online by using the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

While covering this story WAVE News spotted a car that had crashed and overturned near the intersection. A LMPD spokesperson said detectives believe the crashed car is associated with the shooting but are working to determine how it’s involved.

