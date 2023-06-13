Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Free Public Library offers Summer Reading Program for kids

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Free Public Library is offering a way to keep children reading while out of the classroom.

The library has begun its 10-week Summer Reading Program encouraging continued reading for children and teens with prizes and fun incentives, according to a release.

To complete the program, kindergarten through fifth grade children will need to read 10 books, preschool aged children or younger will need to read 20 books or have 20 books read to them and teens from sixth through 12th grade will need to read six books.

LFPL said every child through 12th grade who completes the program will receive an LFPL backpack or small shoulder bag.

Other prizes include passes to local activities such as the Kentucky Science Center, Frazier History Museum, the Louisville Bats and more.

Registration is now open by visiting the Louisville Free Public Library website.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

