Louisville man arrested in connection to chase leading to officer injury

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested on Sunday night after leading police on a chase where an officer was injured on Preston Highway.

Stephan D. Ray, 30, was charged with wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing and giving an officer false identification, according to an arrest report.

Police were called to the intersection of Preston Highway and Lipps Lane for a domestic call with violence around 9:30 p.m. A caller told police that a man was grabbing a woman by the arm while they were walking down the street.

The report states officers arrived and found the two individuals just north of the intersection. Both told officers they were arguing as they were walking away from the Pizza Hut across the street.

The two individuals did not have their ID with them and were warned about giving false information to officers.

The man, later identified as Ray, gave false info to hide his active warrants.

When the officer found a previous warrant for his arrest in connection to a domestic violence case, Ray began running from police.

Ray is said to have ran north up the sidewalk of Preston Highway, then going across the street in between vehicles.

Police said drivers had to swerve out of the way not to hit Ray or the officers.

The report states the responding officer was seriously injured in the chase.

After Ray jumped a fence with barbed wire labeled “No Trespassing,” other officers set up a perimeter and called in K-9 officers to track Ray.

Ray was found hiding in a nearby treeline a short time later. He was later booked in Metro Corrections.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation.

