Man critically injured following shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has been hospitalized after an early morning shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Tuesday.

Calls came in around 2:30 a.m. to a shooting in the 1100 block of South 36th Street, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis.

Officers located a scene, but did not find a victim at the location.

A short time later, University Hospital contacted police about a shooting victim who had been privately taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound.

The victim, an adult man, was listed in critical condition at the hospital.

Police said due to the severity of the man’s injuries, LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

There are no suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

