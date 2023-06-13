Man taken to hospital after shooting in Smoketown neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was injured in a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon in the Smoketown neighborhood.

Officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the area of South Clay and Lampton Streets around 1:15 p.m.

LMPD said officers rendered aid to a man they found, who was suffering from gunshot wounds.

EMS took the victim to the University of Louisville Hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries.

A vehicle that crashed and overturned at the scene was found by investigators. Detectives believe it is connected to the shooting but are working to determine how.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

