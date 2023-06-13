Contact Troubleshooters
Mayor Greenberg announces early learning action group to expand Pre-K options

Mayor Craig Greenberg announced a new “Early Learning Action Group” as a new effort to expand access to pre-kindergarten learning to all neighborhoods across Louisville.(WAVE News)
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Research has shown early childhood years are crucial for learning and brain development.

On Tuesday, Mayor Craig Greenberg announced a new “Early Learning Action Group” as a new effort to expand access to pre-kindergarten learning to all neighborhoods across Louisville.

”We are taking the first steps towards providing quality pre-kindergarten learning opportunities for every three and four-year-old child in Louisville,” Greenberg said.

The group has more than 20 members that represents multiple levels of government, education, nonprofit organizations and workforce development.

State Senator Cassie Chambers Armstrong is part of the Action Group and spoke about the importance of pre-school as the mother of a three and four-year-old.

“It teaches them life skills, things like naming their emotions, regulating their feelings, respecting the rules and each other,” Armstrong said.

Greenberg pointed to research showing early childhood years are crucial for academic and social development, stating the task force will also focus on helping working families.

”Far too many parents today are having to make that tough choice of whether their kids have early learning opportunities or whether they enter the workforce,” Greenberg said. “We don’t want that to be a decision for any parent to make.”

The Early Learning Action group held their first meeting Tuesday and plans to meet bi-weekly for the next few months.

Mayor Greenberg said the goal is to develop a plan to expand Pre-K and early learning options, estimate a cost and present it to Metro Council by next April.

