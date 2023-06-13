New Albany Floyd County Schools approves Travis Madison as new superintendent

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The New Albany Floyd County School board voted unanimously on Monday to approve the contract for Travis Madison to become the district’s superintendent.

Madison, who served for more than 20 years within Barr-Reeve Community Schools in Daviess County, Ind., was selected as the district’s choice for superintendent on June 5.

According to the News & Tribune, Madison’s contract will officially begin on July 1. However, Madison has already begun a leadership role with NAFCS as he transitions from his previous role as Barr-Reeve’s superintendent.

Madison will be taking over the role made vacant by former NAFCS superintendent Brad Snyder in the summer of 2022. Bill Briscoe, longtime NAFCS assistant superintendent, filled in for the superintendent role while a replacement search began.

