Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

New Albany Floyd County Schools approves Travis Madison as new superintendent

The New Albany Floyd County School board voted unanimously on Monday to approve the contract...
The New Albany Floyd County School board voted unanimously on Monday to approve the contract for Travis Madison to become the district’s superintendent.(News & Tribune)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The New Albany Floyd County School board voted unanimously on Monday to approve the contract for Travis Madison to become the district’s superintendent.

Madison, who served for more than 20 years within Barr-Reeve Community Schools in Daviess County, Ind., was selected as the district’s choice for superintendent on June 5.

According to the News & Tribune, Madison’s contract will officially begin on July 1. However, Madison has already begun a leadership role with NAFCS as he transitions from his previous role as Barr-Reeve’s superintendent.

Madison will be taking over the role made vacant by former NAFCS superintendent Brad Snyder in the summer of 2022. Bill Briscoe, longtime NAFCS assistant superintendent, filled in for the superintendent role while a replacement search began.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The jellyfish are back!
Hundreds of jellyfish spotted in Shawnee Park again
Dispatchers confirmed calls came in around 4:20 p.m. to the intersection of South Jackson and...
Crews extinguish 3-alarm warehouse fire in Smoketown neighborhood
WILA USA, a manufacturer of tool systems for press brakes and sheet metals, will be relocating...
Machinery manufacturer WILA USA relocates North American headquarters to Louisville
Alyssha McFadden was sentenced to 16 years for each of the two counts of manslaughter.
Driver sentenced in deadly DUI crash killing Louisville couple on Westport Road
Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service

Latest News

One man has been hospitalized after an early morning shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood on...
Man critically injured following shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood
Tommy Elliot was one of five people killed in the Old National Bank mass shooting.
Family of man killed in Old National Bank shooting pushing lawmakers to discuss gun control
Bill makes DUI drivers pay child support after disabling or killing parent
City funding earmarked for expanded gym in California neighborhood