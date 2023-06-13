Old Forester Distillery celebrates 5th anniversary of downtown Louisville return

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Old Forester Distillery, located in Whiskey Row, is celebrating the fifth anniversary of its return to downtown Louisville with surprise bottle drops and a charitable donation to a local nonprofit.

The distillery at 117 West Main Street opened on June 14, 2018, otherwise known as National Bourbon Day, according to a release.

Since its opening, Old Forester said it has doubled its business nationwide and has become a top tourist attraction in Louisville.

As a gift back to the community to celebrate five years, Old Forester will have surprise bottle drops, giving customers the opportunity to purchase rare bourbons, such as President’s Choice, the 117 series and Old Forester’s coveted Birthday Bourbon.

In 2014, Brown-Forman led the renovation of the historic distillery in Louisville where Old Forester first operated from 1882 through 1919. A fire in Whiskey Row threatened its completion in 2015, but construction moved forward, with the distillery opening to the public in 2018.

“Old Forester is 153 years old, but we are always innovating and looking to the future,” Old Forester Master Taster Melissa Rift said in a release. “Old Forester never gets old.”

The distillery also donated $12,000 to the Center for Women and Families, a Louisville nonprofit helping women and families in crisis. Old Forester said the donation was made possible thanks to proceeds from the Old Forester Sleepeasy immersive experience on Main Street.

Tours are available at the Main Street distillery for general tours or for a VIP guided tour offering tasting opportunities.

For more information and to book a tour, click or tap here.

