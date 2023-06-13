Police arrest 21-year-old man in connection to Mall St. Matthews shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - St. Matthews police announced an arrest has been made in a shooting happening at Mall St. Matthews on May 31.

Treshawn Fowler-Milan, 21, has been charged with assault and wanton endangerment for the incident, according to an arrest report.

Col. Barry Wilkerson, Chief of Police with the St. Matthews Police Department, said all parties are believed to be accounted for following the arrest.

Police said two groups got into an argument near the Lids store and one person had been shot in the arm.

The victim was taken in to the hospital for surgery, but has since been released, Wilkerson confirmed.

A total of three shots were fired during the altercation. In addition to the shot that injured the victim, one shot hit outside a store and another hit to the right of the mall’s entrance.

The incident was confirmed as isolated with no other injuries reported.

Milan has been booked in Metro Corrections. St. Matthews Police is handling the ongoing investigation.

