Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Preston Highway in Bullitt County reducing speed limit

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet are warning drivers of a speed limit...
Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet are warning drivers of a speed limit reduction coming to KY 61 in and out of Shepherdsville.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet are warning drivers of a speed limit reduction coming to KY 61 in and out of Shepherdsville.

The speed limit on KY 61, or Preston Highway, is set to go from 55 miles per hour to 45 mph starting south of KY 245 and heading north to the 35-mph zone at Salt River Bridge in Shepherdsville, according to a release.

The change is set to take place starting June 21, with crews scheduled to begin changing speed limit signs.

KYTC said the installation date may be adjusted due to weather or other unforeseen delays.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The jellyfish are back!
Hundreds of jellyfish spotted in Shawnee Park again
WILA USA, a manufacturer of tool systems for press brakes and sheet metals, will be relocating...
Machinery manufacturer WILA USA relocates North American headquarters to Louisville
Dispatchers confirmed calls came in around 4:20 p.m. to the intersection of South Jackson and...
Crews extinguish 3-alarm warehouse fire in Smoketown neighborhood
Alyssha McFadden was sentenced to 16 years for each of the two counts of manslaughter.
Driver sentenced in deadly DUI crash killing Louisville couple on Westport Road
Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service

Latest News

The Louisville Free Public Library is offering a way to keep children reading while out of the...
Louisville Free Public Library offers Summer Reading Program for kids
Jessica Whitehouse, 41, of Jeffersonville, Ind., is charged with theft of identity of another...
Woman sought by LMPD for ID theft and fraud arrested
Stephan D. Ray, 30, was charged with wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, disorderly...
Louisville man arrested in connection to chase leading to officer injury
Old Forester Distillery is celebrating the fifth anniversary of its return to downtown...
Old Forester Distillery celebrates 5th anniversary of downtown Louisville return