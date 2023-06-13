Preston Highway in Bullitt County reducing speed limit

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet are warning drivers of a speed limit reduction coming to KY 61 in and out of Shepherdsville.

The speed limit on KY 61, or Preston Highway, is set to go from 55 miles per hour to 45 mph starting south of KY 245 and heading north to the 35-mph zone at Salt River Bridge in Shepherdsville, according to a release.

The change is set to take place starting June 21, with crews scheduled to begin changing speed limit signs.

KYTC said the installation date may be adjusted due to weather or other unforeseen delays.

