Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Southwest Airlines is offering 40% off flights, but you have to book soon

Southwest Airlines is celebrating its 52nd birthday with Wanna Get Away Day and a variety of...
Southwest Airlines is celebrating its 52nd birthday with Wanna Get Away Day and a variety of deals this week.(Stephen Keller | Southwest Airlines)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (Gray News) - Southwest Airlines is celebrating its birthday by offering flyers daily specials this week.

The carrier said it is celebrating 50-plus years of flying by offering special sales and flight options from June 12-18.

“In true Southwest style, we’re celebrating with heart all week long with one of the largest sales of the year,” said Jonathan Clarkson, vice president of marketing at Southwest Airlines.

One of the daily specials this week is 40% off base fares. The airline said customers can purchase a new Southwest flight from Tuesday to Thursday on select flights and receive the discount by using promo code 40OFF.

Some of the fine print says that travel must be between Aug. 15 and Dec. 14, and the deal is blacked out Nov. 16-27 with other restrictions.

Southwest also announced customers can earn Rapid Rewards bonus points during the week and have the option to enter a Wanna Get Away Day Sweepstakes.

“Wanna Get Away Day [June 18] is an annual celebration that allows Southwest to bring together its customers and employees to commemorate our rich history and iconic Wanna Get Away campaign,” Clarkson said.

According to the company, the specials will be unveiled daily until the end of the promotional week.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The jellyfish are back!
Hundreds of jellyfish spotted in Shawnee Park again
WILA USA, a manufacturer of tool systems for press brakes and sheet metals, will be relocating...
Machinery manufacturer WILA USA relocates North American headquarters to Louisville
Dispatchers confirmed calls came in around 4:20 p.m. to the intersection of South Jackson and...
Fire crews investigate cause of warehouse fire in Smoketown neighborhood
Alyssha McFadden was sentenced to 16 years for each of the two counts of manslaughter.
Driver sentenced in deadly DUI crash killing Louisville couple on Westport Road
Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service

Latest News

Woman dies trying to save teen from falling at national park
Budget-friendly ideas to honor dad as consumers prepare to spend record amount
Sherman Minton Bridge
Weekend eastbound closure scheduled for Sherman Minton Bridge
Mayor Craig Greenberg announced a new “Early Learning Action Group” as a new effort to expand...
Mayor Greenberg announces early learning action group to expand Pre-K options