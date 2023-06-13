Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Live in Concert coming to Louisville this October

A new way to experience the Academy Award-winning superhero film “Spider-Man: Into the...
A new way to experience the Academy Award-winning superhero film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” is coming to Louisville this October.(Kentucky Performing Arts)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new way to experience the Academy Award-winning superhero film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” is coming to Louisville this October.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” Live in Concert will be performing in Louisville’s Brown Theatre on Oct. 20, according to a release.

The live in concert experience showcases the Sony Pictures Animation and Marvel film with The Broadway Sinfonietta, an all-women live orchestra, a live band and DJ playing the soundtrack by Emmy-winning composer Daniel Pemberton.

“‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ is one of my favorite scores I’ve ever written,” Pemberton said in a release. “Utilizing a full orchestra, crazy electronics and unbelievable turntable scratching techniques amongst a million other things is so technically complex, I never thought we’d ever be able to actually reproduce it in a live setting; but somehow, we have. I am ridiculously excited for fans around the country to see their very first Spider-Verse concert later this year.”

The Louisville performance comes after the concert’s sold-out world premiere in March and following this summer’s debut of the film’s sequel, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” in theatres.

Tickets to “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” Live in Concert go on sale June 16 at 10 a.m. on the Kentucky Performing Arts website.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The jellyfish are back!
Hundreds of jellyfish spotted in Shawnee Park again
Dispatchers confirmed calls came in around 4:20 p.m. to the intersection of South Jackson and...
Crews extinguish 3-alarm warehouse fire in Smoketown neighborhood
WILA USA, a manufacturer of tool systems for press brakes and sheet metals, will be relocating...
Machinery manufacturer WILA USA relocates North American headquarters to Louisville
Alyssha McFadden was sentenced to 16 years for each of the two counts of manslaughter.
Driver sentenced in deadly DUI crash killing Louisville couple on Westport Road
Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service

Latest News

The family of Madelynn Troutt, a Butler High School student who died in a car crash back in...
Madelynn Troutt Golf Scramble raises thousands in honor of teen killed in crash
Louisville plans to borrow and spend $5 million to expand the Family Life Center at St. Stephen...
City funding earmarked for expanded gym in California neighborhood
New York artist Sean Kenney is bringing his “Nature Connects” LEGO exhibit to the zoo from June...
Louisville Zoo hosts ‘larger-than-life’ LEGO nature exhibit
For the fourth year in a row, Paristown is inviting guests to celebrate the Fourth of July at...
Paristown hosting 4th annual Fourth of July celebration