‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Live in Concert coming to Louisville this October

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new way to experience the Academy Award-winning superhero film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” is coming to Louisville this October.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” Live in Concert will be performing in Louisville’s Brown Theatre on Oct. 20, according to a release.

The live in concert experience showcases the Sony Pictures Animation and Marvel film with The Broadway Sinfonietta, an all-women live orchestra, a live band and DJ playing the soundtrack by Emmy-winning composer Daniel Pemberton.

“‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ is one of my favorite scores I’ve ever written,” Pemberton said in a release. “Utilizing a full orchestra, crazy electronics and unbelievable turntable scratching techniques amongst a million other things is so technically complex, I never thought we’d ever be able to actually reproduce it in a live setting; but somehow, we have. I am ridiculously excited for fans around the country to see their very first Spider-Verse concert later this year.”

The Louisville performance comes after the concert’s sold-out world premiere in March and following this summer’s debut of the film’s sequel, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” in theatres.

Tickets to “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” Live in Concert go on sale June 16 at 10 a.m. on the Kentucky Performing Arts website.

