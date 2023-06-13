Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Weekend eastbound closure scheduled for Sherman Minton Bridge

Sherman Minton Bridge
Sherman Minton Bridge(Facebook: Sherman Minton Renewal Project)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

New Albany, Ind. (WAVE) - A full weekend eastbound closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge is scheduled to begin June 16. 

The Sherman Minton Bridge Renewal Team said I-64 East will be closed on or after 10 p.m. on Friday, June 16 to 5 a.m. on Monday, June 19.

This will allow crews to “work safely while diamond grinding the eastbound bridges and removing temporary support brackets used during phase 2.”

During the closure, the team said the I-64 eastbound entrance ramp from West Spring Street will be closed, along with the I-64 eastbound to I-264 eastbound ramp.

Drivers should take the alternate route of I-265 and I-65.

Regional traffic signs and variable message boards notifying drivers of the closure will be posted in the project area in advance.

Traffic that bypasses I-265 will not be able to cross the Sherman Minton Bridge and will be required to exit onto West 5th Street in New Albany and use the local street system to access I-64 westbound, then continue to I-265 and the designated alternate route.

A notification with dates and times will be sent out if the closure is delayed for any reason, including weather.

For more information, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The jellyfish are back!
Hundreds of jellyfish spotted in Shawnee Park again
WILA USA, a manufacturer of tool systems for press brakes and sheet metals, will be relocating...
Machinery manufacturer WILA USA relocates North American headquarters to Louisville
Dispatchers confirmed calls came in around 4:20 p.m. to the intersection of South Jackson and...
Fire crews investigate cause of warehouse fire in Smoketown neighborhood
Alyssha McFadden was sentenced to 16 years for each of the two counts of manslaughter.
Driver sentenced in deadly DUI crash killing Louisville couple on Westport Road
Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service

Latest News

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet are warning drivers of a speed limit...
Preston Highway in Bullitt County reducing speed limit
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said all lanes of I-64 West that were originally set to be...
I-64 West reopening closed lanes early; I-64 East closures begin Friday
Rolling traffic stops scheduled on I-71 to expand roadway
Lane closures scheduled on I-71 South in Oldham County