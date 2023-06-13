Weekend eastbound closure scheduled for Sherman Minton Bridge

New Albany, Ind. (WAVE) - A full weekend eastbound closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge is scheduled to begin June 16.

The Sherman Minton Bridge Renewal Team said I-64 East will be closed on or after 10 p.m. on Friday, June 16 to 5 a.m. on Monday, June 19.

This will allow crews to “work safely while diamond grinding the eastbound bridges and removing temporary support brackets used during phase 2.”

During the closure, the team said the I-64 eastbound entrance ramp from West Spring Street will be closed, along with the I-64 eastbound to I-264 eastbound ramp.

Drivers should take the alternate route of I-265 and I-65.

Regional traffic signs and variable message boards notifying drivers of the closure will be posted in the project area in advance.

Traffic that bypasses I-265 will not be able to cross the Sherman Minton Bridge and will be required to exit onto West 5th Street in New Albany and use the local street system to access I-64 westbound, then continue to I-265 and the designated alternate route.

A notification with dates and times will be sent out if the closure is delayed for any reason, including weather.

