Woman sought by LMPD for ID theft and fraud arrested

Jessica Whitehouse, 41, of Jeffersonville, Ind., is charged with theft of identity of another...
Jessica Whitehouse, 41, of Jeffersonville, Ind., is charged with theft of identity of another without consent and fraudulent use of a credit card.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOUISVILLLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A southern Indiana woman wanted by Louisville Metro police for using credit cards made out to other people has been arrested.

Jessica Whitehouse, 41, of Jeffersonville, Ind., was taken into custody around 1:50 p.m. June 13. She is charged with theft of identity of another without consent and fraudulent use of a credit card.

An arrest warrant for Whitehouse says that she between July 26 and Dec. 31, 2022, she used the identity of another woman to open multiple credit card accounts. The purchases totaled just under $10,000.

Whitehouse was also the subject of recent posts on the LMPD Facebook page which stated that in February she went on a “very expensive shopping spree using stolen credit cards.” Purchases were made at Victoria Secret, 23 Zone, Coach and the outlet malls.

LMPD said Whitehouse had multiple felony warrants out for her arrest for the past year or two and had been using stolen identities.

Whitehouse was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections and was scheduled to be arraigned today at the LMDC courtroom.

