Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

2 men arrested for racing up to 180 mph on I-65

KSP Troopers say both drivers turned off their headlights and taillights to try and evade police.
By Allie Hennard
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Two men have been arrested after police say they were racing on I-65 Monday night.

According to the citation, Kentucky State Police observed a white Dodge Challenger traveling northbound on I-65 going 80 mph in a 70 mph zone.

While attempting to catch up to the vehicle, KSP observed the Challenger racing a dark Camaro near the 57 mile marker.

KSP began to pursue the vehicles and say both sped up passing vehicles on the far-left shoulder of the roadway twice before reaching speeds of 180 mph.

Police say they observed both vehicles turning off their headlights and taillights in order to evade police.

Both vehicles exited I-65 in Munfordville and reentered I-65 southbound.

Hart County Sheriff’s Office was able to make a traffic stop on both vehicles on 218 after they exited the interstate at exit 58 in Horse Cave.

The drivers were identified as Daniel Cherry, 33, and Joseph Brundage, 27, both of Verona, PA.

Cherry and Brundage stated they stopped because they didn’t know where they were going.

Both are charged with the following:

  • Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)
  • Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree
  • Speeding 26 MPH > Speed Limit
  • Reckless Driving
  • Improper Passing
  • Racing Motor Vehicle on Public Highway
  • Failure to Illuminate Head Lamps

Cherry and Brundage were taken to the Hart County Jail each held on a $5,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Guards Fired After Inmate Gets 'Katie's Revenge' Tattoo
Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979...
‘Hair,’ ‘Everwood’ actor Treat Williams dies after Vermont motorcycle crash
Injury collision at the Outer Loop and Shepherdsville Rd.
2 injured including Louisville officer in crash on Outer Loop
Nickolas Wilt
Family says LMPD Officer Nick Wilt showing ‘remarkable improvement’ in therapy
WILA USA, a manufacturer of tool systems for press brakes and sheet metals, will be relocating...
Machinery manufacturer WILA USA relocates North American headquarters to Louisville

Latest News

JCPS Continues Summer Meals for Kids offering free breakfast and lunch.
JCPS begins 2023 summer meal program for students
The Louisville, Ky. skyline.
FORECAST: Spotty sprinkle possible the next couple of days
UPS truck
UPS reaches agreement with Teamsters to provide cooling gear for drivers
Hidden History Hounds Walking Tour registration underway
Hidden History Hounds Walking Tour registration underway