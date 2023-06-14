Contact Troubleshooters
3 in hospital after accident on the Watterson

(MGN)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people are in the hospital after an accident on I-264 at I-64 on Wednesay, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a call of an accident involving a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle around 4 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

Mitchell said a total of three people were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation.

