3 in hospital after accident on the Watterson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people are in the hospital after an accident on I-264 at I-64 on Wednesay, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a call of an accident involving a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle around 4 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

Mitchell said a total of three people were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation.

