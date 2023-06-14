Alcohol, speed appear to be factors in crash that killed 2-year-old, sheriff says

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A 2-year-old boy was killed in a Winchester crash, according to the Fayette County coroner.

The coroner’s office says Thomas Reed was a passenger in a vehicle that left the roadway and struck a plank fence. They say Reed was pronounced dead at Kentucky Children’s Hospital at 4:48 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and we’ll keep you updated.

