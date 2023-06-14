Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Alcohol, speed appear to be factors in crash that killed 2-year-old, sheriff says

2-year-old Thomas Reed was killed in a Winchester crash, according to the Fayette County coroner.
2-year-old Thomas Reed was killed in a Winchester crash, according to the Fayette County coroner.(Clark County Child Development Center/WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A 2-year-old boy was killed in a Winchester crash, according to the Fayette County coroner.

The coroner’s office says Thomas Reed was a passenger in a vehicle that left the roadway and struck a plank fence. They say Reed was pronounced dead at Kentucky Children’s Hospital at 4:48 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and we’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Filming will take place over the next six weeks.
Extras needed for movie filming in Louisville
Restaurant server charged with comping meals and keeping the cash
Travis W. Basham, 35, of Louisville, is charged with wanton endangerment.
Driver charged with pulling gun on woman in another car
3 in hospital after accident on the Watterson
Shively Officer William Bors
Shively officer charged after allegedly speeding with emergency lights on despite no emergency

Latest News

State-to-state comparisons published annually show the Commonwealth falling behind in multiple...
Kentucky slips in child well-being trends
Clients of Andrew Clooney are now suing him, claiming he forged their signatures and took their...
5 years after complaints, victims still push for disbarment of Louisville attorney
Department of Juvenile Justice gives updates on recent reform bills
Hokey Weather Facts 6/15/23
Students gather for Geek Squad Academy at Grace James Academy for Excellence
‘Geek Squad’ teaching tech skills to Louisville students