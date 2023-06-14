Car owner shown in LMPD video says they’re wrongfully lumped in with street racers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As Louisville Metro police crackdown on street racing, one car owner and a car club say they’re receiving backlash because of a video posted by police.

Last Friday, LMPD posted a video of what they’re doing to fight street racing and reckless driving exhibitions on Louisville streets. But a section of the video has some people up in arms.

In the video, LMPD shows off a few cars in their impound lot that they say they’ve seized due to the new street racing ordinance. The video shows footage of a specific event that happened a couple of weeks ago.

But one person says that’s not how his car got impounded.

LMPD posted it last Friday on their Facebook page and it has 97,000 views.

In the caption, it says, “We are starting a collection of seized vehicles at our tow lot from those that are sliding, revving and generally driving like a fool in our intersections.”

But there’s one part of the video that has some people upset.

In the video, Sgt. Ronald Fey with the Louisville Metro Police Department is narrating over a few pictures of cars in the impound lot.

“Here you can see a few vehicles that we have seized and some we are tracking down and will be seized due to their involvement in the recent dangerous and reckless operations,” Fey says.

One shot shows a close-up of a sticker that says “No Limit.” The car belongs to a man who didn’t want his name released.

“It wasn’t involved in any street takeovers or any of that stuff,” he said.

He claims it was taken four days before the takeover LMPD references in their video. Video from a helicopter shows cars and people crowding an intersection and doing donuts.

“Several dozen calls for service came in as residents were inconvenienced and fearful for their safety,” Fey narrates.

The man says his brother was driving the car out of a school parking lot, and the principal of the school told police he did a burnout. That’s why the car was seized.

In an email to WAVE News, LMPD said the new ordinance they’re using to fight street racing doesn’t just apply to takeovers. Something as simple as burning out at a red light would apply.

But the brothers are claiming it never happened and they’re going to court to fight it.

“Why they took the car, put it on the video, and specifically zoomed in on the No Limit logo sticker for no reason,” the man said.

No Limit is a car club. Their billboard is located on Broadway and 12th.

Dez is the president and says she’s had to deal with some backlash because of the video.

“We don’t participate in that,” she said. “My car club, along with most other people, we try to get people off the streets.”

Last summer, Dez and some other car clubs held an event apologizing for street racers taking over the Watterson.

“We’re trying to basically put an end to the illegal sliding, donuts, drag racing, that’s going on the highways and the streets,” she said at the event back in August 2022.

Dez said she’s getting messages from people saying she needs to control her club. She said the publicity is even starting to affect some events they do for the community.

“I’ve had a couple of people reach out and pull out like, woah, they got some negative attention going on, like what is going on,” she said. “I’m having to clear things up.”

WAVE News asked LMPD about the car and the sticker, and a spokesperson said, “We used B-roll from our tow lot. No person was named or license plates were clearly visible in the video. I don’t know what circumstances are behind why that specific vehicle was seized.”

Under the ordinance, car owners caught racing can be fined up $2,000, with their vehicles being seized for up to six months.

