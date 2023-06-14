Contact Troubleshooters
City pays $275K settlement for victims of former LMPD officer Pablo Cano

Pablo Cano plead guilty to the charges back in 2019 after multiple women came forward, accusing the former officer of forcing them to have sex with him, sometimes while on duty.(LMPD)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Government has agreed to pay $275,000 to five women who accused former Louisville Metro Police officer Pablo Cano of rape.

The settlement was reached this week, according to attorney Shannon Fauver, who is representing the victims in the case.

Cano accepted a plea deal in the case back in Oct. 2019, sentencing him to five years in prison after multiple women accused him of forcing them to have sex, some times while he was in uniform and on duty.

The plea deal allowed Cano to avoid rape charges and prevented victims from having to come forward and testify in court.

Cano was instead found guilty of five counts of sexual misconduct, a misdemeanor, and one count of possession of child pornography.

He was released from prison in Sept. 2022 after serving out his five-year sentence plus “earned sentence credit, including statutory, meritorious and program good time,” according to the Kentucky Department of Corrections.

Once released from prison, Cano was forced to register as a sex offender.

