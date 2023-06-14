Congressional Baseball Game returns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A longstanding tradition was back again on Wednesday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

The Congressional Baseball Game dates back to 1909. The game features members of Congress from each party and allows them to solidify relationships off the floor and on the field.

Congressman Morgan McGarvey spoke with WAVE News and said he wore a Bellarmine University uniform to honor his childhood friend who played baseball at Bellarmine and passed away from cancer.

“We have been practicing for months, getting up early in the morning and going to practice,” McGarvey said. “It’s been a great way to make friends. Even though the game puts Democrats against Republicans, everyone out in the field is joining in that camaraderie. I hope we can use it as a springboard to make Washington more functional.”

Both teams put together strong rosters for the 2023 game, but Republicans have won the last two years.

