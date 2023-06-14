Contract details for new UK men’s basketball assistant John Welch

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In May, UK announced they had added a long time NBA assistant John Welch to John Calipari’s Kentucky staff.

"The easiest way for me to connect with the players is through the workouts and being in the gym."



Meet assistant coach John Welch 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/r6gVRPwbEN — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) June 13, 2023

WKYT has read the details of his contract (signed on May 27, 2023) which runs from May 30, 2023 through June 30, 2024. Welch will earn $250,000 annually, and if the contract is extended for the period of July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2025 his salary will increase to $275,000 annually.

Associate Head Coach Orlando Antigua earns $850,000 annually, and assistant Chin Coleman makes $450,000.

If the Wildcats reach the Final Four, Welch receives a $25,000 bonus, and if UK wins the National Championship, he receives $50,000. Those bonuses are not cumulative. He also receives four tickets to each home men’s basketball game and two to each home football game.

If Welch were to leave for another assistant coaching position, he would owe UK $100,000 a year (prorated to the remaining length of the contract), unless he accepts a head coaching job at the collegiate or professional level, then the buy out is waived.

