Delays, frustration in aftermath of Norton cyberattack

At her Fern Creek home Wednesday morning, Bonnie Blankenship struggled to find patience and said she needed to know if it is worth it to continue.
By David Mattingly
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Anxious tears and frustration came easily to Bonnie Blankenship.

“I just, we need those results,” she said, wiping tears from her cheeks. “And I’m not the only one going through this.”

Diagnosed with Large Cell Neuroendocrine Carcinoma, chemo treatments for the highly aggressive cancer have left Blankenship weak and in pain.

At her Fern Creek home Wednesday morning, she struggled to find patience and said she needed to know if it is worth it to continue.

“We don’t know if the chemo is working or not without the results of that PET scan,” Blankenship said.  “And if the chemo is not working, then chances are this cancer is spreading.”

Blankenship said she completed her first round of chemo with a PET scan on May 17, one week after Norton Healthcare was hit by a cyberattack. Wednesday morning, she still has not seen the results of that scan, and patients with her diagnosis generally do not survive more than a year.

“This has been a month, and I am angry and I’m afraid,” Blankenship said. “Every day I live with the thought, ‘Am I going to be here tomorrow?’”

Soon after Blankenship’s interview, WAVE News contacted Norton Healthcare asking when she would be able to see her PET scan results, but the question was not answered.

We received a statement attributed to Renee Murphy, Norton Healthcare Chief Marketing & Communications officer.

“We are here to care for, support and listen to all of our patients and we understand they have questions,” Murphy said. “Patient safety and quality care are always our priority. Our providers are working hard to communicate the results from tests and images as quickly as they can. If a patient has any questions, we encourage them to reach out to their provider directly to talk through their care plan.”

Then, in a surprise change late Wednesday afternoon, Bonnie Blankenship’s wait was over. Her oncologist called with good news. Blankenship said the long-awaited results of her PET scan show the chemo is working, and her tumors are shrinking.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

