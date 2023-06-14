Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Driver charged with pulling gun on woman in another car

Travis W. Basham, 35, of Louisville, is charged with wanton endangerment.
Travis W. Basham, 35, of Louisville, is charged with wanton endangerment.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man is facing a wanton endangerment charge for pointing a handgun at a woman who was in her car.

According to an arrest warrant, the victim said she was leaving an appointment on May 23 in the 3900 block of 7th Street Road. As she was driving through the parking lot, the victim said her car was nearly hit by a red Toyota, but she was able to avoid a collision.

The victim told Louisville Metro police she continued to drive toward the parking lot exit and while stopped at a stop sign the same Toyota pulled alongside her car and the driver pointed a gun at her.

The victim said she became frightened and decided to drive back to her appointment location, but the Toyota followed her. Security officers in the parking lot saw what was happening and drove toward the Toyota. They were able to get a photo of the vehicle license plate and its driver before the Toyota drove away.

LMPD was able to use the photos to identify the owner of the Toyota as Travis W. Basham, 35, of Louisville. The victim identified Basham as the man who pointed the gun at her.

Basham was arrested June 13 and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. A not guilty plea was entered during his arraignment, and he was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

He will be back in court for a preliminary hearing on June 22.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Guards Fired After Inmate Gets 'Katie's Revenge' Tattoo
Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979...
‘Hair,’ ‘Everwood’ actor Treat Williams dies after Vermont motorcycle crash
Injury collision at the Outer Loop and Shepherdsville Rd.
2 injured including Louisville officer in crash on Outer Loop
Nickolas Wilt
Family says LMPD Officer Nick Wilt showing ‘remarkable improvement’ in therapy
WILA USA, a manufacturer of tool systems for press brakes and sheet metals, will be relocating...
Machinery manufacturer WILA USA relocates North American headquarters to Louisville

Latest News

Burger lovers rejoice as Louisville Burger Week is bringing deals on the city’s most delicious...
Louisville Burger Week returns for 2023 this July
All dads will be able to get into the Louisville Zoo for free on Sunday to celebrate Father’s...
Louisville Zoo offers dads free admission on Father’s Day
Hidden History Hounds Walking Tour registration underway
The Non-Fatal Shooting Squad was created recently to investigate and solve violent crime not...
LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Squad created to help investigate, solve violent crime