Driver charged with pulling gun on woman in another car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man is facing a wanton endangerment charge for pointing a handgun at a woman who was in her car.

According to an arrest warrant, the victim said she was leaving an appointment on May 23 in the 3900 block of 7th Street Road. As she was driving through the parking lot, the victim said her car was nearly hit by a red Toyota, but she was able to avoid a collision.

The victim told Louisville Metro police she continued to drive toward the parking lot exit and while stopped at a stop sign the same Toyota pulled alongside her car and the driver pointed a gun at her.

The victim said she became frightened and decided to drive back to her appointment location, but the Toyota followed her. Security officers in the parking lot saw what was happening and drove toward the Toyota. They were able to get a photo of the vehicle license plate and its driver before the Toyota drove away.

LMPD was able to use the photos to identify the owner of the Toyota as Travis W. Basham, 35, of Louisville. The victim identified Basham as the man who pointed the gun at her.

Basham was arrested June 13 and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. A not guilty plea was entered during his arraignment, and he was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

He will be back in court for a preliminary hearing on June 22.

