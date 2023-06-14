Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Extras needed for movie filming in Louisville

Filming will take place over the next six weeks.
Filming will take place over the next six weeks.
By Shannon Cogan
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local casting director is sending out a call for movie extras.

Kathy Campbell is looking for Louisville residents to work on a feature film that is shooting in the area. She said the movie is about the first female pro wrestler set in the 1940s and 1950s.

Filming will take place over the next six weeks, and they need people to play wrestling fans, journalists, cocktail party people, people in a diner, and people at work. Extras will be told what to wear for the film.

Pay is $12 an hour and eight hours is guaranteed. Extras could earn up to $150 dollars for each day on set.

There are other movies also shooting this summer.

For more information email castingmidwest@gmail.com.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Guards Fired After Inmate Gets 'Katie's Revenge' Tattoo
Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979...
‘Hair,’ ‘Everwood’ actor Treat Williams dies after Vermont motorcycle crash
WILA USA, a manufacturer of tool systems for press brakes and sheet metals, will be relocating...
Machinery manufacturer WILA USA relocates North American headquarters to Louisville
A school of hammerhead sharks swam around Robinson Island on Saturday.
Man stands in the middle of school of sharks, soaks up the moment
Jessica Whitehouse, 41, of Jeffersonville, Ind., is charged with theft of identity of another...
Woman sought by LMPD for ID theft and fraud arrested

Latest News

TRIMARC said the crash occurred at 9:37 a.m. on I-65 North near the E. Muhammad Ali Blvd. exit.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes blocked on I-65 North due to crash
Louisville fire crews were called to a warehouse fire in the Smoketown neighborhood on Monday....
LFD still investigating cause of Smoketown warehouse fire
Louisville Metro Police are responding after multiple instances of street racing, introducing...
Car owner shown in LMPD video says they’re wrongfully lumped in with street racers
Shively officer charged after allegedly speeding with emergency lights on despite no emergency