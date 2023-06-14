Extras needed for movie filming in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local casting director is sending out a call for movie extras.

Kathy Campbell is looking for Louisville residents to work on a feature film that is shooting in the area. She said the movie is about the first female pro wrestler set in the 1940s and 1950s.

Filming will take place over the next six weeks, and they need people to play wrestling fans, journalists, cocktail party people, people in a diner, and people at work. Extras will be told what to wear for the film.

Pay is $12 an hour and eight hours is guaranteed. Extras could earn up to $150 dollars for each day on set.

There are other movies also shooting this summer.

For more information email castingmidwest@gmail.com.

