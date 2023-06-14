FORECAST: Hazy skies through week’s end, storm chances early next week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Wildfire smoke aloft will create hazy skies over the next couple days

Pop-up shower chance on Thursday

Storms possible late Sunday into Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will be slow to break up overnight as today’s small shower chance dwindles. Lows will be in the 50s to lower 60s by early Thursday.

Thursday is a hot and hazy day as wildfire smoke from Canada filters in both aloft and closer to ground level, causing some moderate air quality at times. A brief shower or downpour is possible as a weak front approaches from the north.

The haze sticks around Thursday night as the small shower chance drops off the radar. Muggy air will still be in place through Friday morning, keeping low temperatures in the 60s by then.

Friday is a very warm, mostly sunny, and hazy day as the wildfire smoke from Canada will still be overhead. We’ve taken the pop-up rain chance out of Friday’s forecast as a weak cold front will flush out all of the humidity in the air necessary for it.

Saturday is a near-repeat of Friday’s sunshine, haze, and warm temperatures. Sunday is a different story as storm chances will pick up toward the evening and late night hours as an area of low pressure moves in. This low pressure system will be slow to exit, so expect increased storm chances through Monday as well.

Smaller afternoon storm chances will exist through next week as we remain stuck under the influence of an upper-low pressure system that will be trapped in a blocked weather pattern.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.