FORECAST: Spotty sprinkle possible the next couple of days

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Isolated shower chance this afternoon/evening
  • Smoke/haze return to the skies above
  • Latest on the rain chance toward Father’s Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with a breezy west wind at times. There is a only a very small chance for a brief shower to pop on the radar as temperatures reach into the 80s.

We’ll see clouds decrease tonight as temperatures fall into the 50s and low 60s.

Mostly sunny skies are in Thursday’s forecast, however, skies will look hazy as wildfire smoke moves back into the region. There is a small shower chance in the afternoon and early evening. Highs climb into the mid to upper 80s tomorrow.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected tomorrow night as temperatures return to the 50s and low 60s.

We look to stay dry much of the weekend as we watch for thunderstorms to our west that could graze the region for the latter half of the weekend. There is a chance much of that risk will wait until Monday.

Stay close to the forecast for additional changes.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

