Fort Knox celebrates US Army’s 248th birthday

FORT KNOX, Ky. (WAVE) - The U.S. Fort Knox post celebrated the Army’s 248th birthday on Wednesday.

The United States Army was founded on June 14, 1775, and is the oldest of six military branches within the U.S. It was created more than a year before the Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence.

On Wednesday morning, a 5K run kicked off the birthday celebrations alongside a speech from special guest 13th Sergeant Major of the Army, Kenneth Preston.

Preston spoke to other soldiers about recruiting and the importance of an all-volunteer force.

Several other army posts across the country also celebrated with various festivities on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.