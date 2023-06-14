Hidden History Hounds Walking Tour registration underway

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s a lot of history in Oldham County, and there’s a fun new way to take it all in.

The History Center just started hosting dog-friendly walking tours.

The tours will be held on July 1 at 9:30 a.m. and July 7 at 5:30 p.m.

It costs $5 to register. More information on how to do that by clicking or tapping here.

