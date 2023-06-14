Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Holiday World announces Raging Rapids closure

Holiday World announces Raging Rapids closure
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari has announced they will be closing one of their rides, Raging Rapids.

They made that announcement Wednesday morning in a Facebook post.

According to officials, the ride has been there for 33 years.

Holiday World’s post read:

After 33 years and millions of happy memories, Raging Rapids has officially retired. We know this attraction means a lot to our Guests, and it does to us too. While this may feel like an ending, it’s just the beginning. We intend to return the sound of laughter to Boulder Canyon as soon as we possibly can.”

At this time, Holiday World has not announced a reason for the closure.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Guards Fired After Inmate Gets 'Katie's Revenge' Tattoo
Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979...
‘Hair,’ ‘Everwood’ actor Treat Williams dies after Vermont motorcycle crash
Injury collision at the Outer Loop and Shepherdsville Rd.
2 injured including Louisville officer in crash on Outer Loop
Nickolas Wilt
Family says LMPD Officer Nick Wilt showing ‘remarkable improvement’ in therapy
WILA USA, a manufacturer of tool systems for press brakes and sheet metals, will be relocating...
Machinery manufacturer WILA USA relocates North American headquarters to Louisville

Latest News

Burger lovers rejoice as Louisville Burger Week is bringing deals on the city’s most delicious...
Louisville Burger Week returns for 2023 this July
The Louisville, Ky. skyline.
FORECAST: Hazy skies through week’s end, storm chances early next week
All dads will be able to get into the Louisville Zoo for free on Sunday to celebrate Father’s...
Louisville Zoo offers dads free admission on Father’s Day
Travis W. Basham, 35, of Louisville, is charged with wanton endangerment.
Driver charged with pulling gun on woman in another car
Hidden History Hounds Walking Tour registration underway