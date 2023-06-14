Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS begins 2023 summer meal program for students

JCPS Continues Summer Meals for Kids offering free breakfast and lunch.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students who are out of school for the summer do not have to go without food as Jefferson County Public Schools begins its summer meals program.

JCPS families with children 18 or younger are able to grab meals from one of the district’s summer meal sites, allowing kids to have breakfast and ready-to-eat lunches while class is out.

Sites are open Monday through Friday with hot meals and breakfast served at certain locations.

JCPS said due to federal level changes, parents will be unable to pick up meals for their children. Children will have to attend sites in person and meals must be eaten on-site.

To view a list of summer meal sites, click or tap here.

