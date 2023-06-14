Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LFD: Fire under I-65 overpass on College Street

Major Bobby Cooper with the Louisville Fire Department said the fire broke out around 9:10 a.m.
Major Bobby Cooper with the Louisville Fire Department said the fire broke out around 9:10 a.m.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fire broke out under the I-65 overpass on College Street, near Brook Street, Wednesday morning.

Major Bobby Cooper with the Louisville Fire Department said the fire broke out around 9:10 a.m.

Officials said no injuries were reported, and they believe the fire started by pallets being burnt.

The area had a tent, a bike and several items nearby that made it appear someone was living there.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Guards Fired After Inmate Gets 'Katie's Revenge' Tattoo
Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979...
‘Hair,’ ‘Everwood’ actor Treat Williams dies after Vermont motorcycle crash
Injury collision at the Outer Loop and Shepherdsville Rd.
2 injured including Louisville officer in crash on Outer Loop
Nickolas Wilt
Family says LMPD Officer Nick Wilt showing ‘remarkable improvement’ in therapy
WILA USA, a manufacturer of tool systems for press brakes and sheet metals, will be relocating...
Machinery manufacturer WILA USA relocates North American headquarters to Louisville

Latest News

Dejuan Floyd Jr. (left), Jherrell White (middle) and Jazmine Wiggins (right) were charged with...
Parents, uncle charged after 3-year-old injures himself with unattended loaded gun
Restaurant server charged with comping meals and keeping the cash
Burger lovers rejoice as Louisville Burger Week is bringing deals on the city’s most delicious...
Louisville Burger Week returns for 2023 this July
All dads will be able to get into the Louisville Zoo for free on Sunday to celebrate Father’s...
Louisville Zoo offers dads free admission on Father’s Day