LFD: Fire under I-65 overpass on College Street
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fire broke out under the I-65 overpass on College Street, near Brook Street, Wednesday morning.
Major Bobby Cooper with the Louisville Fire Department said the fire broke out around 9:10 a.m.
Officials said no injuries were reported, and they believe the fire started by pallets being burnt.
The area had a tent, a bike and several items nearby that made it appear someone was living there.
