LFD: Fire under I-65 overpass on College Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fire broke out under the I-65 overpass on College Street, near Brook Street, Wednesday morning.

Major Bobby Cooper with the Louisville Fire Department said the fire broke out around 9:10 a.m.

Officials said no injuries were reported, and they believe the fire started by pallets being burnt.

The area had a tent, a bike and several items nearby that made it appear someone was living there.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.