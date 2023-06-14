LFD still investigating cause of Smoketown warehouse fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Arson investigators are still working Wednesday to figure out what caused a warehouse fire in Louisville’s Smoketown neighborhood.

Louisville fire crews were called Monday afternoon to the South Jackson Street and Caldwell Street intersection.

The four-story vacant warehouse around 60,000 square-feet, owned by Wayside Christian Ministries, is a total loss.

For more on the Louisville Fire Department’s investigation into the fire, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.