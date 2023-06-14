LMPD non-fatal shooting squad gives gun violence survivors hope

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department announced a new resource to focus on reducing the city’s violent crime.

The new Non-Fatal Shooting Squad includes 19 officers, including one lieutenant, two sergeants, and 16 detectives. A worker in UofL Health’s trauma unit hopes the new squad leads to more arrests and closure for gun violence survivors, like herself.

“A lot of times these patients, their cases get swept under the rug, or they feel like they’re not viewed as important because they did survive,” UofL Community Health Worker and Trauma Survivor Janae Wright said. “I know a lot of the times their cases get overshadowed with the homicide investigations.”

The sole job of the non-fatal shooting squad is to investigate shootings that aren’t homicides.

So far this year, more than 200 people have survived shootings in Louisville.

Wright was pregnant when she was shot six times in 2021. If LMPD’s non-fatal shooting squad would’ve started two years ago, one of their cases would have been hers.

Since the squad’s formation, it’s already made nine arrests, while Wright’s case remains active and open. As an advocate for her patients, Wright is excited for LMPD’s squad to give closure to survivors.

“I see hope. I see a better outcome for them than for me,” Wright said. “We are really aiming for the stars for those patients.”

