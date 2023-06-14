LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Squad created to help investigate, solve violent crime

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Craig Greenberg and other city officials introduced a new squad within the Louisville Metro Police Department created to focus on non-lethal gun violence within the community.

The Non-Fatal Shooting Squad was created recently to investigate and solve violent crime not directly connected to homicide cases.

Police said the squad is commanded by Lt. Stephen Lacefield and includes two sergeants and 16 detectives. The squad will also work with two agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“LMPD’s new Nonfatal Shooting Squad is exactly the kind of resource we need to help keep our community safe; they will have the training and resources to investigate and solve crime and get people off the streets who are solving their problems with firearms,” Greenberg said in a release. “I’m proud that LMPD has rolled out this important new unit of highly trained professional investigators and I’m confident this will help make Louisville safer and stronger. I also want to thank our chief and her command staff for the incredibly hard work they put into this new resource.”

Part of the training received by the new squad includes 40 hours with the International Homicide Investigators Association including crime scene investigation, evidence processing, lab capabilities and more. Officers also trained through LMPD’s Criminal Investigation Course.

“The activation of the NFSS is major step in ensuring LMPD is doing what the community expects us to do in solving and preventing crime,” Interim LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said. “I want this community to know that we’re working to make every corner of Louisville a safer place and the law enforcement professionals assigned to the NFSS will make every effort to ensure this happens.”

Greenberg said in addition to the NFSS, $37,000 of inauguration funds will be donated to Kentuckiana Crime Stoppers, a local nonprofit working to solve crimes and keep the community safe.

“Crime Stoppers is an amazing organization that offers residents an anonymous and helpful way to keep their community safe,” Greenberg said. “As a civilian-controlled nonprofit, Crime Stoppers relies on donations and fundraisers to operate, and I’m happy to provide the remaining balance of our inaugural funds to pitch in with this important work.”

Since its introduction in 1982, Kentuckiana Crime Stoppers said it has helped solve more than 11,000 felony cases and kept more than $10 million worth of drugs off the streets.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.