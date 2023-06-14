Louisville Burger Week returns for 2023 this July

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Burger lovers rejoice as Louisville Burger Week is bringing deals on the city’s most delicious burgers this July.

From July 17 through July 23, participating restaurants will offer $7 burgers for people to try new restaurants and embrace the local food culture, according to a release.

The official Louisville Burger Week app is now available to download for fans to check out participating restaurants and check-in to locations throughout the week.

Guests who visit four or more locations throughout Louisville Burger Week will be entered to win a Grand Prize of $250 in participating restaurant’s gift cards.

Some of the confirmed participants for 2023 include 80/20 @ Kaelin’s, Agave and Rye, Burger Boy, Burger Girl, Check’s Café, Molly Malone’s, The Raven and more.

