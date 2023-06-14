Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville leaders celebrate Juneteenth early at Lean into Louisville Luncheon

Louisville Metro Government Office of Equity Executive Director Joi McAtee.
Louisville Metro Government Office of Equity Executive Director Joi McAtee.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some city leaders celebrated Juneteenth early at a Lean into Louisville Luncheon.

The Juneteenth Jubilee Celebration was held on Wednesday at the Palm Room on West Jefferson Street. The crowd heard from Jermaine Fowler, the author of the New York Times best-selling book “The Humanity Archive.”

Juneteenth is now a federal holiday, celebrated on June 19 to mark the end of slavery in those places that did not free their slaves after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. Although free, without the knowledge for nearly two years, African Americans came to celebrate the news that came on June 19, 1865.

“So, Juneteenth is the oldest holiday commemorating the communication that slavery had been officially ended, but it took two additional years for word to reach enslaved folks living in Texas,” Louisville Metro Government Office of Equity Executive Director Joi McAtee said. “On June 19, when General Gordon Granger finally arrived to announce that news, it forever became known as Juneteenth.”

There will be a Juneteenth Gala at the Muhammad Ali Center on June 16, as well as a free gala at the Fraiser Museum on June 19.

