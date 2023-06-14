Louisville man being called a hero after he says he fought off robbers at Fern Creek Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is being called a hero after saving a woman and a little boy he said were being robbed at gunpoint.

Herb Hibbs said this happened at his grandson’s birthday at Fern Creek Park Saturday evening.

When he walked back to his car to grab something, he said he heard screaming and then noticed the noise was coming from a woman on the ground being attacked by two men.

Hibbs rushed over, yelling at the men to get off of her.

“I seen her on the ground and the first thing that came was this could be one of my daughters,” Hibbs said. “I said, ‘This ain’t happening.’ And I took off in a B-line and picked which one I’m going to take out. They were just beating her, pulling on her purse, and she is holding onto everything she’s got for dear life at the back of the bumper of her car.”

Hibbs said the two men were wearing masks and each had a gun. While tackling one of the men, Hibbs said he was hit with a rifle, resulting in a gash on his head that required 7 stitches.

“I am really proud because for him to act like this and care about someone else, that’s our responsibility to care for one another,” Hibb’s co-worker Rodney Janes said. “And what he did was just like wow.”

Hibbs said both men vanished before police arrived, and he and the woman went to hospitals.

“It’s going to be a memory of something I did to save somebody’s life,” Hibbs said. “And I will take all the scars I can for that.”

LMPD is investigating. No arrests have been made yet.

