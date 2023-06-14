Louisville Zoo offers dads free admission on Father’s Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All dads will be able to get into the Louisville Zoo for free on Sunday to celebrate Father’s Day.

Many recent animal fathers will be celebrated during Father’s Day, including babirusa Albus, zebra Gibbs and surrogate gorilla dad Casey, according to a release.

Dads are asked to inform the attendant at the front gate for their free admission.

Free admission to the Louisville Zoo is offered thanks to a sponsorship with the Ford Motor Company, according to a release.

Louisville Zoo hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with guests allowed to stay until 6 p.m., throughout the summer.

