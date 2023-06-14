Louisville’s new VA Hospital’s construction on schedule despite setbacks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s new $840 million Veteran Affairs Hospital is noticeably making progress after construction came to a temporary halt last year.

Although the process hasn’t been smooth, the site leaders said they are still trending to finish construction on time.

Supply chain issues and blasting misfires have created some conflicts for this new VA Hospital, but despite the setbacks, site leaders said they’re right on track.

Piece by piece, the new Robley Rex VA Hospital is starting to come into shape.

Crews were seen connecting concrete walls into place like giant LEGO pieces as they inch closer and closer to completion.

“We’re about 15 to 20% complete, so there’s a lot left to be done,” Project Manager Tara O’Leary said. “Probably in the next couple of months what you’ll see, most noticeably, is that the parking garage will be used probably by the end of the summer, the north parking garage.”

The progress didn’t come without a few hiccups, however.

In October, blasting misfires led to nearby homes being damaged and questions about the overall safety of the process.

After talking with Kentucky experts and regaining the public’s trust, they were able to continue with construction in January.

“We take safety very seriously on this project,” O’Leary said. “We had to take a step back after that and reevaluate, and we have quite a few parties involved. It was a long and deliberate discussion to what the process was going to be and whether or not, we were going to even allow blasting.”

O’Leary said chipping the rock out of the ground would have been the alternative to blasting, but that would have taken longer and made a lot of noise for neighbors.

The decision puts construction back on track for a 2026 finish to give local veterans the care they deserve.

“It gives a greater purpose to what you’re doing, and you know that those veterans have served us as a nation and they deserve that care going forward,” O’Leary said. “So it’s nice to know that they will be served from a new hospital that has the modern healthcare technology out there.”

Once the final beams are up in the fall, O’Leary said they will begin enclosing the building. They want to make sure it is air and weather tight to begin working inside.

There are currently more than 300 people working on site, but that number is expected to more than triple at the height of construction.

According to O’Leary, the 910,115 square foot and 104-bed medical center isn’t expected to officially open until about a year after construction to outfit the hospital.

