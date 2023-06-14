Man accused of driving wrong-way on I-264E while intoxicated, nearly hitting EMS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been arrested after he allegedly drove the wrong way on I-264 East and nearly hit an EMS ambulance head-on.

Bruno Ballo, 27, was charged with wanton endangerment, reckless driving and driving while under the influence for the incident that happened early Wednesday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., officers were called to I-264 East near Poplar Level Road on reports of a man down inside of a vehicle facing west in the eastbound lanes.

A Fern Creek EMS unit requested police to quickly arrive after stating the driver became “aggressive” and attempted to drive away from the scene.

An officer arrived near the Crittenden Drive exit of I-264 East and noticed the vehicle driven by Ballo heading west in the center lane.

Police said Ballo was pulled over and had to be forcibly removed from the car due to refusing to comply with officer’s commands.

The officer noticed Ballo had “slurred speech, bloodshot/glassy eyes, and a strong odor” of alcohol.

Police later spoke with one of the witnesses inside the Fern Creek EMS ambulance, who stated as she attempted to evaluate Ballo’s status, he allegedly put the vehicle in reverse. Ballo’s car struck the witness’ shoulder with the open door.

Another witness who was standing in front of the vehicle said Ballo maneuvered his car in front of her and forced her to step out of the way to not get hit.

Witnesses driving a Louisville Metro EMS ambulance said Ballo’s car nearly hit them head-on before the officer pulled the vehicle over.

Police said Ballo later performed a breathalyzer test at Louisville Metro Corrections, stating his breath-alcohol content was at 0.145, nearly two times the legal limit.

Ballo is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

