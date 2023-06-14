Contact Troubleshooters
Parents, uncle charged after 3-year-old injures himself with unattended loaded gun

Dejuan Floyd Jr. (left), Jherrell White (middle) and Jazmine Wiggins (right) were charged with wanton endangerment, criminal abuse and tampering with physical evidence in connection to the incident.(LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The parents and uncle of a 3-year-old boy have been arrested for a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood after the boy found a loaded gun and shot himself.

Jazmine Wiggins, 30; Jherrell White, 24 and Dejuan Floyd Jr., 24, were charged with wanton endangerment, criminal abuse and tampering with physical evidence in connection to the incident, according to arrest slips.

Wiggins was also charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Arrest reports state on May 20, the three suspects placed the 3-year-old boy at risk by leaving a loaded gun unattended where could find it.

The boy found the gun and shot himself in the leg while in the care of Floyd, the boy’s uncle, while inside White’s home, police said.

White and Wiggins are listed as the boy’s father and mother.

Police said the parents arrived home and woke up Floyd when they realized the boy had shot himself and was sitting next to the loaded gun.

Floyd said he had slept through the shot being fired.

Police said Wiggins soon left to find something to cover the boy’s gunshot wound. None of the three suspects called 911 once they realized the boy had been shot.

Wiggins soon returned to the home and told White and Floyd to go to an acquaintance’s home to get the boy treated.

Police said when White and Floyd were with the boy, they were on the phone with Wiggins to create a cover-up story to hide the circumstances of the shooting.

The gun was also brought to the acquaintance’s house in an attempt to hide it.

Three hours after the incident, police said White and Floyd took the boy to Norton Children’s Hospital for treatment of his gunshot wound.

Medical staff said the boy had suffered a gunshot wound to the left thigh that went all the way through alongside a fractured left femur.

Wiggins did not go to the hospital with White and Floyd, instead staying at the home to clean and do laundry, police said.

Police later initiated a search warrant at the home and found the boy’s bloody pants behind a trash can and the boy’s bloody shirt under a pile of clothes in the bathroom.

All three suspects have been booked in Metro Corrections and are scheduled to appear in court on June 15.

