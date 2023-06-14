Contact Troubleshooters
Restaurant server charged with comping meals and keeping the cash

(KTTC)
By WAVE Staff
Jun. 14, 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A Louisville man is charged with theft by deception for allegedly taking cash from his employer.

Darren Gregory Hodge, 25, was arrested June 13 by Oldham County police on a warrant from Jefferson County.

The warrant states that Hodge was working as a server at Grind Burger Kitchen in NuLu between April 23 and May 27 when, on numerous occasions, he accepted cash from customers to pay their bill but kept the money for his own use.

When customers paid with cash, the warrant says Hodge would comp the meal in the register and pocket the cash received from the customer.

The loss to the restaurant was $1,684, according to the warrant.

Hodge allegedly used a manager’s code to operate the register and did so without the knowledge or consent of his supervisors.

Hodge is scheduled to be arraigned June 27 at the Hall of Justice.

