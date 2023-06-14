Shively officer charged after allegedly speeding with emergency lights on despite no emergency

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively Police made an example out of one of their own after an officer was allegedly speeding down the highway despite there being no emergency.

Shively Officer William Bors is now facing 20 counts of speeding 26 miles or more over the limit.

The Shively officer who charged him said Bors was caught via camera and car system going more than 100 miles an hour with emergency lights and sirens on just to get other cars to move.

Bors was also charged with official misconduct and wanton endangerment for having his small child in the car with him on at least eight of those occasions.

Shively police said in full transparency, they would release whatever information they legally could about the matter.

According to his personnel record, Bors had accidentally hit a vehicle at a fire station before hitting a pole.

His employee review landed Bors an average of 3.6 out of seven. A score of three meant his abilities as an officer were “sometimes below what was required,” the document stated.

Bors was also written up for walking into a crime scene and removing a shoe he wasn’t supposed to at the request of a civilian who’d misplaced it.

In 2022, Bors was nominated for the department’s life-saving award after rescuing a mom and two children who were passed out in a vehicle with carbon monoxide.

Bors has been placed on administrative leave and is due in court next month.

His cruiser has been taken away for now.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.