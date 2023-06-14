TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes blocked on I-65 North due to crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers can expect delays heading north on I-65 due to a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning.

TRIMARC said the crash occurred at 9:37 a.m. on I-65 North near the E. Muhammad Ali Blvd. exit.

The left two lanes, left shoulder, right ramp and right shoulder have been blocked while crews clear the scene.

