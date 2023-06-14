Contact Troubleshooters
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes blocked on I-65 North due to crash

TRIMARC said the crash occurred at 9:37 a.m. on I-65 North near the E. Muhammad Ali Blvd. exit.(TRIMARC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers can expect delays heading north on I-65 due to a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning.

TRIMARC said the crash occurred at 9:37 a.m. on I-65 North near the E. Muhammad Ali Blvd. exit.

The left two lanes, left shoulder, right ramp and right shoulder have been blocked while crews clear the scene.

No other information is available.

This story may be updated.

