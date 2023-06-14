UK Football 2024 SEC Opponents Revealed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The 2024 Southeastern Conference Football Schedule has been released with the addition of the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns joining the conference.

All 14 existing SEC schools will play either Oklahoma or Texas in 2024. The SEC will not play in an East and West division that season.

UK will host Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt. The Wildcats will travel to Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Texas.

The SEC said they made the schedule considering a few factors:

No school will travel to the same location to which it traveled in 2023

2024 SEC opponents were determined on 2 primary factors: traditional opponents and a balance of overall schedule strength

The Cats have not played Texas since 1951. That was the only meeting between the two, the Longhorns won it 7-6.

UK is also set to host Louisville at Kroger Field in 2024.

The dates and times of the games will be announced at a later date.

