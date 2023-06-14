Contact Troubleshooters
UK Football 2024 SEC Opponents Revealed

The 2024 Southeastern Conference Football Schedule has been released with the addition of the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns joining the conference.
FILE - The SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the Southeastern Conference championship...
FILE - The SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the Southeastern Conference championship football game between Alabama and Missouri on Dec. 5, 2014, in Atlanta. Southeastern Conference leaders will continue debating what to do with their football schedule when they meet in the Florida Panhandle starting Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The 2024 Southeastern Conference Football Schedule has been released with the addition of the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns joining the conference.

All 14 existing SEC schools will play either Oklahoma or Texas in 2024. The SEC will not play in an East and West division that season.

UK will host Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt. The Wildcats will travel to Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Texas.

The SEC said they made the schedule considering a few factors:

  • No school will travel to the same location to which it traveled in 2023
  • 2024 SEC opponents were determined on 2 primary factors: traditional opponents and a balance of overall schedule strength

The Cats have not played Texas since 1951. That was the only meeting between the two, the Longhorns won it 7-6.

UK is also set to host Louisville at Kroger Field in 2024.

The dates and times of the games will be announced at a later date.

