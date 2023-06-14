UPS reaches agreement with Teamsters to provide cooling gear for drivers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UPS and the Teamsters union have reached an agreement to combat heat-related dangers for delivery drivers.

The new agreement would mandate UPS’ installation of in-cab air-conditioning systems in all larger delivery vehicles, smaller sprinter vans and UPS’ brown package cars after Jan. 1. 2024, according to a post by Teamsters.

In addition, two fans would be installed in the cab of all package cars and newer non-electric cars and vans would be installed with exhaust heat shields.

Newly purchased and existing cars would be also be equipped or retrofitted with air induction vents to alleviate extreme temperatures in the back of vehicles.

“Air conditioning is coming to UPS, and Teamster members in these vehicles will get the relief and protection they’ve been fighting for,” Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien said in a post. “The union’s entire national committee and our rank-and-filers should be commended for staying in this fight and making their priorities known to this company. We are here to protect more than 340,000 UPS Teamsters and get the best contract in the history of our union with this company. Today’s progress was a significant step towards a stronger new reality for so many workers and their families.”

UPS also released a statement on the newly announced agreement, stating the company hopes the changes will keep workers safe.

“We have reached an agreement on heat safety with the Teamsters, which includes new measures that build on important actions rolled out to UPS employees in the spring, including new cooling gear and enhanced training,” the statement reads. “We care deeply about our people, and their safety remains our top priority. Heat safety is no exception.”

The union said it continues to work on other tentative agreements for UPS that will be presented during bargaining on June 14 in Virginia.

