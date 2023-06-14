Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

UPS reaches agreement with Teamsters to provide cooling gear for drivers

UPS truck
UPS truck(WRDW)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UPS and the Teamsters union have reached an agreement to combat heat-related dangers for delivery drivers.

The new agreement would mandate UPS’ installation of in-cab air-conditioning systems in all larger delivery vehicles, smaller sprinter vans and UPS’ brown package cars after Jan. 1. 2024, according to a post by Teamsters.

In addition, two fans would be installed in the cab of all package cars and newer non-electric cars and vans would be installed with exhaust heat shields.

Newly purchased and existing cars would be also be equipped or retrofitted with air induction vents to alleviate extreme temperatures in the back of vehicles.

“Air conditioning is coming to UPS, and Teamster members in these vehicles will get the relief and protection they’ve been fighting for,” Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien said in a post. “The union’s entire national committee and our rank-and-filers should be commended for staying in this fight and making their priorities known to this company. We are here to protect more than 340,000 UPS Teamsters and get the best contract in the history of our union with this company. Today’s progress was a significant step towards a stronger new reality for so many workers and their families.”

UPS also released a statement on the newly announced agreement, stating the company hopes the changes will keep workers safe.

“We have reached an agreement on heat safety with the Teamsters, which includes new measures that build on important actions rolled out to UPS employees in the spring, including new cooling gear and enhanced training,” the statement reads. “We care deeply about our people, and their safety remains our top priority. Heat safety is no exception.”

The union said it continues to work on other tentative agreements for UPS that will be presented during bargaining on June 14 in Virginia.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Guards Fired After Inmate Gets 'Katie's Revenge' Tattoo
Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979...
‘Hair,’ ‘Everwood’ actor Treat Williams dies after Vermont motorcycle crash
WILA USA, a manufacturer of tool systems for press brakes and sheet metals, will be relocating...
Machinery manufacturer WILA USA relocates North American headquarters to Louisville
A school of hammerhead sharks swam around Robinson Island on Saturday.
Man stands in the middle of school of sharks, soaks up the moment
Jessica Whitehouse, 41, of Jeffersonville, Ind., is charged with theft of identity of another...
Woman sought by LMPD for ID theft and fraud arrested

Latest News

TRIMARC said the crash occurred at 9:37 a.m. on I-65 North near the E. Muhammad Ali Blvd. exit.
Lanes reopened on I-65 North following crash
Filming will take place over the next six weeks.
Extras needed for movie filming in Louisville
Louisville fire crews were called to a warehouse fire in the Smoketown neighborhood on Monday....
LFD still investigating cause of Smoketown warehouse fire
Louisville Metro Police are responding after multiple instances of street racing, introducing...
Car owner shown in LMPD video says they’re wrongfully lumped in with street racers