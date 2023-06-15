Algonquin residents gifted free summer swimming options as pool renovations planned

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With residents near the Algonquin neighborhood raising concerns after learning the Algonquin Pool would not be opening this summer, city officials are working provide solutions for the community.

On Thursday, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg detailed the renovations being made to the pool and what is being offered for families impacted now.

“This park opened in the 1930s, the Algonquin Park pool was built in the 1960s,” Greenberg said. “This pool means a lot to people, especially in the Park Duvalle, Park Hill, Algonquin and other neighborhoods in this part of our city.”

Greenberg said the pool was in need of a major renovation with persistent leaks and other issues. He said to open the pool for this summer would have required around $800,000 in one-time equipment costs.

To address the issues, last year Metro Council invested $6 million to completely renovate the Algonquin and Camp Taylor neighborhood pools. Greenberg said he has proposed for any additional American Rescue Plan funding to also go into park renovation.

While renovations complete, Algonquin residents will not be without access to swimming, as Metro Government is providing access to swimming pools and other amenities affected by the closure.

This includes full summer memberships to the Republic Bank YMCA on West Broadway, passes to Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay water park and TARC passes to allow families to easily travel to and from each location.

“All the families who live nearby here at Algonquin Park deserve an amazing place to unwind, to exercise and to enjoy the outdoors,” Greenberg said.

A total of 200 family YMCA passes and 800 Kentucky Kingdom passes will be offered to families for this summer, officials confirmed. TARC passes will be unlimited.

The organizations involved said they are currently working on a way to allow residents to sign up and receive those free passes.

