Department of Juvenile Justice gives updates on recent reform bills

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We received an update on what the future will look like for kids in Kentucky jails on Wednesday.

House Bill 3 and Senate Bill 162 aim to overhaul the juvenile justice system in Kentucky. This is after the Troubleshooter reports exposed fights, fires and unlivable conditions at some of their facilities.

One of the biggest problems they will solve is understaffing. The department’s commissioner explained why having a good ratio of guards to inmates is so important.

“If kids are attention-starved, and they can’t get it in positive ways, they’ll go for negative,” Commissioner Vicki Reed with the Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice said. “But having somebody there to talk to you and ask you how it went in court, to talk about that bad, fun call from home, to just ask how your day is going. It helps keep those behavior incidents down. So it really is a ripple effect that goes through the entire system.”

The bills allocate $9.5-million to hire more people at juvenile jails.

Governor Andy Beshear signed both House Bill 3 and Senate Bill 162 in March.

