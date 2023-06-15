Contact Troubleshooters
Family members’ bonds set at $100K after 3-year-old shoots himself with loaded gun

Dejuan Floyd Jr. (left), Jherrell White (middle) and Jazmine Wiggins (right) were charged with...
Dejuan Floyd Jr. (left), Jherrell White (middle) and Jazmine Wiggins (right) were charged with wanton endangerment, criminal abuse and tampering with physical evidence(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In court on Thursday, the parents and uncle of a 3-year-old boy who shot himself with an unattended loaded gun pleaded not guilty and were placed on $100,000 bonds each.

Dejuan Floyd Jr., Jherrell White and Jazmine Wiggins were charged with wanton endangerment, criminal abuse and tampering with physical evidence for the incident which took place on May 20.

Wiggins had also been charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

A judge said the three can be released on home incarceration if bonds are posted. The three suspects were also ordered no contact with the 3-year-old boy or the other co-defendants.

The three family members are accused of leaving a loaded gun unattended, with White and Wiggins’ son finding the gun and shooting himself in the leg.

The 3-year-old boy was under the care of Floyd, the uncle, at the time of the shooting.

Police said the three did not immediately call 911 when finding the boy had shot himself, instead waiting three hours before taking him to the hospital.

Arrest slips said while this occurred, the mother stayed behind in an attempt to clean the home and do laundry to cover-up the incident.

Floyd, White and Wiggins’ next court date is set for June 23.

